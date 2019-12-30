MEDIC in critical need of o-negative blood

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVER PHOTO_TYPE O NEGATIVE DONORS NEEDED_Medic Regional Blood Center_0103_1546569305709.jpg.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC is asking for your help due to being in critical need of blood donations.

The Blood Center telling us they’re in critical need for o-negative blood. Asking eligible donors to donate as soon as possible.

MEDIC seeing fewer donors in December, while seeing a steady increase in need over the holidays.

If you’re willing and able, you’re encouraged to stop by any of MEDIC’s Blood Centers or drives.

They have permanent locations in downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Crossville, and Athens.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter