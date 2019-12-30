MEDIC in critical need of o-negative blood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC is asking for your help due to being in critical need of blood donations.

The Blood Center telling us they’re in critical need for o-negative blood. Asking eligible donors to donate as soon as possible.

MEDIC seeing fewer donors in December, while seeing a steady increase in need over the holidays.

If you’re willing and able, you’re encouraged to stop by any of MEDIC’s Blood Centers or drives.

They have permanent locations in downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Crossville, and Athens.

