MEDIC Regional Blood Center launches ‘Save Our Summer’ campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center launched its “Save Our Summer” campaign for a need of Type O positive, Type O negative, and Type A positive blood.

The campaign will be starting now until Aug. 31, and is meant to celebrate summer time while increasing donations through June, July and August.

Each donor will be entered in to win one of several monthly giveaways including a $500 e-gift card, Food City gift card, Hard Knox Pizza gift card and more.

“During the summer months, we typically see a decline in donors due to travel and schedule changes,” said director of communications and donor engagement Kristy Altman. “Even though we see a decline in donations, we generally see an increase in demand from our 25 area hospitals. We are asking donors to help us keep inventory on the shelves so that we stay out of a critical need situation.”

