Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center takes first plasma donations to fight COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center gave an update Wednesday on its convalescent plasma collection program to treat COVID-19 here in East Tennessee.

CP is the transfusion of plasma (the liquid portion of the blood) from someone who has recovered from an infection to someone suffering from it – in hopes that the passive transfer of antibodies will help the patient fight off the infection.

MEDIC said Harrison Gay and his mother Becky donated to the center Wednesday. Kristy Altman with MEDIC said this is a step in the right direction.

The donation of plasma isn’t a walk-in donation process.

MEDIC says they are not testing for the coronavirus. A doctor must sign off for the plasma donation, noting that one of the donor patients had the virus, two that have recovered and must have a negative lab test to prove it. Then, the patients must go through the regular screening process by MEDIC itself.

For more information, click here.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days"

Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open"

Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus"

Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19"

Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed"

East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity"

Quarantine Sports: April 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 22"

Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight"

Health experts address COVID-19 panic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health experts address COVID-19 panic"

Smokies developing plans for reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies developing plans for reopening"

Brad Paisley gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Paisley gives back"

Gov. Lee says state seeing increases in some crime during epidemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee says state seeing increases in some crime during epidemic"

Taking you through the COVID-19 testing process

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taking you through the COVID-19 testing process"

Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak"

Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order"

JoBros

Thumbnail for the video titled "JoBros"

Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter