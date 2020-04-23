MEDIC Regional Blood Center takes first plasma donations to fight COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center gave an update Wednesday on its convalescent plasma collection program to treat COVID-19 here in East Tennessee.

CP is the transfusion of plasma (the liquid portion of the blood) from someone who has recovered from an infection to someone suffering from it – in hopes that the passive transfer of antibodies will help the patient fight off the infection.

MEDIC said Harrison Gay and his mother Becky donated to the center Wednesday. Kristy Altman with MEDIC said this is a step in the right direction.

The donation of plasma isn’t a walk-in donation process.

MEDIC says they are not testing for the coronavirus. A doctor must sign off for the plasma donation, noting that one of the donor patients had the virus, two that have recovered and must have a negative lab test to prove it. Then, the patients must go through the regular screening process by MEDIC itself.

