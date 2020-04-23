MEDIC Regional Blood Center takes first plasma donations to fight COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center gave an update Wednesday on its convalescent plasma collection program to treat COVID-19 here in East Tennessee.
CP is the transfusion of plasma (the liquid portion of the blood) from someone who has recovered from an infection to someone suffering from it – in hopes that the passive transfer of antibodies will help the patient fight off the infection.
MEDIC said Harrison Gay and his mother Becky donated to the center Wednesday. Kristy Altman with MEDIC said this is a step in the right direction.
The donation of plasma isn’t a walk-in donation process.
MEDIC says they are not testing for the coronavirus. A doctor must sign off for the plasma donation, noting that one of the donor patients had the virus, two that have recovered and must have a negative lab test to prove it. Then, the patients must go through the regular screening process by MEDIC itself.
For more information, click here.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Coronavirus: Drive-in protest for more inmate release at KCHD
- Watch: As coronavirus ravages nursing homes, feds hope to better track outbreak
- Migrant farmworkers exempt from Trump’s immigration ban
- Free COVID-19 testing event at Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday, April 25
- On Your Side: What to expect at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
- Local leaders, business owner react to President Trump temporarily suspending immigration amid COVID-19 economy reboot
- New data released on long-term care facilities impacted by COVID-19 in TN
- Tennessee Department of Health: 7,842 coronavirus cases and 166 deaths in Tennessee
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Manâ€™s social media posts against stay-at-home order go viral after he dies from COVID-19
- More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study
- East Tennessee mayors urge public cooperation for phased reopening of economy