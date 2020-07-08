Breaking News
MEDIC Regional Blood Center to host summer cookout to encourage more donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center set to host a special summer cookout, to encourage donors to come forward and help restock life-saving blood.

Each summer, MEDIC says donations decrease while the demand increases, and the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder for donations to regularly come in.

That’s why they’re planning to hold a cookout at each donor center, and there will be free food and an opportunity to donate.

July 23 at Ailor Avenue Center & July 24 at Farragut Donor Center 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Knoxville those cookout events are being held on July 23 and 24 at the Ailor Avenue Center Downtown, and the Farragut Donor Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MEDIC notes that social distancing and mask usage is required and all food will be served individually as a precaution.

