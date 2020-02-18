Meeting on proposed Bull Run Landfill

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A meeting in Anderson County on the proposed Bull Run Landfill just wrapping up for the night on Tuesday.

TVA taking today as an opportunity to talk to people living in the area on the proposal for the landfill as that area prepares for the Bull Run Fossil Plant’s closing in three years.

TVA has applied for a permit for the proposed landfill site, but is currently on hold from TDEC, waiting on an environmental report at the current site.

The site would hold around 8-9 million cubic yards of ash and would force a stream to be rerouted.

TVA has been reluctant so far to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the city, that’s not enough for Oak Ridge City Mayor Warren Gooch when the proposed site sits on such an important area for Anderson County.

TDEC says they are about two years out of a corrective plan.

Determining their plan of action before the final decision is made, there will be another private meeting.