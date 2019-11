CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A member of the Clinton 12 passed away on November 6, 2019.

Robert Lee Thacker left a legacy behind at the age of 80.

(Green McAdoo Cultural Center)

Thacker was part of the 12 African American students that desegregated Clinton High School.

There is a statue honoring the Clinton 12 at the Green McAdoo Musuem in Clinton.

The obituary for Thacker can be found here; his funeral was held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Cobb’s Funeral home.