Memphis man charged with vehicular homicide after Pickwick Lake boating crash in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Memphis man has been indicted and arrested on multiple charges including two counts of vehicular homicide as well as many others in connection to a boating accident on Pickwick Lake which left two dead.

Matthew Swearengen, 33, was indicted by a Hardin County Grand Jury for charges of two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of boating under the influence, and one count of failure to render aid.

These charges are connected to an investigation into a boating collision in August of 2020 on Pickwick Lake that led to the death of David G. Carter and his juvenile daughter.

Swearengen was arrested on Tuesday, July 20 by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers and taken into Hardin County Jail with a $100,000 bond. His first court day will be July 26.