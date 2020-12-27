Metro officers who evacuated downtown Nashville before explosion speak out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro officials gathered Sunday morning with an update from the officers who worked to evacuate 2nd Avenue moments before the Christmas Day bombing.

On Christmas morning, police responded to an explosion in downtown Nashville that affected over 40 businesses and restaurants already struggling during the pandemic.

The FBI and ATF searched homes in Antioch Saturday belonging to a man named Anthony Quinn Warner, a person of interest in connection to the explosion.

The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Nashville Fire Department said at least three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.