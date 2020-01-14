Oneida Middle School grieves student’s death

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – Oneida Middle School’s principal sent out a letter regarding the passing of one of their students on Monday.

Principal Kelly Posey-Chitwood wrote in the letter that the loss raises many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially with students.

“We are saddened by the loss to our school family and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed.” Principal Posey-Chitwood

The letter also said Oneida Middle School and the Oneida Special School District does have a Crisis Intervention Team that is made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of anyone during this difficult time.

On Wednesday, counselors will be available for any student who may need or want help surrounding this loss.