DOVER, Tenn. (WATE) – TWRA reporting that the Leatherwood Marina in Stewart County is on fire after a boat explosion on Sunday.

Leatherwood Marina in Stewart County is on fire due to a boat explosion this morning.



Several emergency crews are on the scene.



TWRA will update the situation when more information is available.



Photo credit: Sam Lashlee pic.twitter.com/Dyer4USwTT — TWRA (@tnwildlife) September 15, 2019

First responders are on the scene, attempting to fight the fire.

