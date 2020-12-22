Middlebrook Pike UMC delivers Christmas boxes to refugee families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local church is making sure presents are under the tree this year for some very special residents of Knoxville.

Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church and its Fish Food Bank teamed up with Bridge Refugee Services.

They’re helping a handful of African refugee families who’ve come here legally to seek safety and have faced the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In this time where we’re celebrating the birth of Christ, Jesus was a refugee, so this is very important for us.” Kimberly Smiddy – Volunteer

Boxes with groceries along with cookies, and toys for the kids were distributed Tuesday.