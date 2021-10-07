CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials say some damage was left behind from strong storms that moved through parts of East Tennessee overnight Thursday. A tornado warning was also prompted during that time.

Most of that damage was reported in Cumberland County, where the emergency management agency says there was minor to moderate roof damage to about six homes in the Lawson Road area of Crossville. No injuries have been reported as of early Thursday.

Emergency management officials also say they will be out in that area later Thursday to check for any additional damage. The threat of flooding still remains and several roads have been reportedly washed out.

Cumberland County Schools are on a 2-hour delay due to the excessive rain and affected roads.

(Photo: WATE)

