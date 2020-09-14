Miss Tennessee donates gown to museum to inspire young girls

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Miss Tennessee, Brianna Mason, is donating the gown in which she made history.
Mason is donating her gown from the state competition to the Tennessee State Museum along with a portrait.
Miss Tennessee says that she hopes little girls will come to the museum and reflect on how far we’ve come and look to the future.
It’s been just over a year since Mason became the first African-American to win Miss Tennessee. She is a first grade teacher in Middle Tennessee and a UT Alumna.
