Miss Tennessee donates gown to museum to inspire young girls

Brianna Mason, Miss Greene County, was crowing 2019 Miss Tennessee on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. (Courtesy Rob Metgar Photography)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Miss Tennessee, Brianna Mason, is donating the gown in which she made history.

Mason is donating her gown from the state competition to the Tennessee State Museum along with a portrait.

Miss Tennessee says that she hopes little girls will come to the museum and reflect on how far we’ve come and look to the future.

It’s been just over a year since Mason became the first African-American to win Miss Tennessee. She is a first grade teacher in Middle Tennessee and a UT Alumna.

