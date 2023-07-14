KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a missing man was found in the German Creek area of Cherokee Lake Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The agency shared that the body of Jeremie Carpenter, 36, of Cherokee Drive in Bean Station, was recovered from the lake near his residence around 9:50 on Friday, July 14. The search for Carpenter began on Wednesday, July 12 after a kayak with items belonging to him was found adrift in the Twin Church area of Cherokee Lake.

The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office and the Grainger County Rescue Squad joined the TWRA in searching for Carpenter. However, the search area was difficult to determine due to the distance from his home and the location where his kayak was found.

Carpenter’s death is still under investigation. The TWRA added that he was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.

This is the 17 boating death in Tennessee so far this year.