Missing fall decor? Knoxville police recover stolen wreaths, doormats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is looking to return a large collection of stolen Thanksgiving decorations to their rightful owners.

After an investigation by KPD Property Crimes Unit into a string of West Knoxville thefts, police have posted photos of various Thanksgiving decorations. Most of the items are believed to be taken from apartment complexes around Ten Mile Road.





Source: Knoxville Police Department

Items include wreaths, rugs and various other items. If any of these items belong to you, contact Investigator Jonathan Harris at 865-215-7153 or jxharris@knoxvilletn.gov.