Missing fall decor? Knoxville police recover stolen wreaths, doormats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is looking to return a large collection of stolen Thanksgiving decorations to their rightful owners.
After an investigation by KPD Property Crimes Unit into a string of West Knoxville thefts, police have posted photos of various Thanksgiving decorations. Most of the items are believed to be taken from apartment complexes around Ten Mile Road.
Items include wreaths, rugs and various other items. If any of these items belong to you, contact Investigator Jonathan Harris at 865-215-7153 or jxharris@knoxvilletn.gov.