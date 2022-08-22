MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from Morristown, who had not been seen since Sunday, Aug. 14. However, by late Sunday night, on Aug. 21, TBI tweeted that Sampson had been found safe.

No further details were yet available regarding Sampson’s condition. The TBI tweeted her safe recovery around 10:30 p.m.

A separate Silver Alert for 72-year-old Daniel Hanes Dewey of Knox County has been active since March. Dewey was last seen in Knoxville on March 24 around 2 a.m. as he walked near Black Oak Baptist Church near Old Maynardville Pike. The TBI issued a Silver Alert on March 26.