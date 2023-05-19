KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man reported missing from Sevier County was found dead at a Knoxville park last week, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Michael Christopher Webb, 48, was found dead by Knoxville Police’s search and rescue team at Marie Myers Park in Knoxville on May 12.

An autopsy has not yet been completed, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s assistance in locating Webb on May 8. The sheriff’s office added his vehicle had last been seen in the Knoxville area four days earlier.

The Knoxville Police Department is handling the investigation.