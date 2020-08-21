Mobile Mammography Unit makes breast health more accessible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, women’s health is hitting the road as Rick McGill’s Airport Toyota hosted the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s 3-D Mobile Mammography Unit.

The mobile health initiative provides breast health screenings for women in counties across East Tennessee.

Over the past four years, Rick McGill’s Airport Toyota has donated $40K to the Cancer Institute at UT Medical Center; helping to find the Breast Health Outreach program.

