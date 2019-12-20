Mobile Meals needs volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County seniors that can’t get out of their homes for the holidays will get a special Christmas meal thanks to some generous volunteers.

Every week, Mobile Mealshelps put food on the table for more than 950 seniors who live alone and may not be able to cook for themselves.

We’re told that enough volunteers have stepped up to help out Christmas Day, but the organization needs volunteers for next Thursday, and Friday (December 26 and 27).

If you’re able to help out, you’re asked to call 865-524-2786 or email mobilemealsvols@knoxseniors.org.