Modern houseplant boutique held grand opening on Saturday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oglewood Avenue, a modern houseplant boutique held its grand opening on Saturday.

Owner Jade Adams says it’s a dream come true. The idea for the shop grew out of Adams’ time spent at home, unable to work much as a wedding photographer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plants are only just a part of the happiness for Adams’ during her grand opening; as a Black business owner and entrepreneur, she says it is also about the importance of representation, a chance to open up conversations and perspectives.

“It’s been really kind of amazing to be in this space where a lot of people of color don’t have the opportunity to as much so I kind of just like having conversations with people. Maybe they wouldn’t ask or they just don’t have any perspective of being a minority in a majority area so it’s been nice.”

Jade Adams

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter