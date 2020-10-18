Modern houseplant boutique held grand opening on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oglewood Avenue, a modern houseplant boutique held its grand opening on Saturday.
Owner Jade Adams says it’s a dream come true. The idea for the shop grew out of Adams’ time spent at home, unable to work much as a wedding photographer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plants are only just a part of the happiness for Adams’ during her grand opening; as a Black business owner and entrepreneur, she says it is also about the importance of representation, a chance to open up conversations and perspectives.
“It’s been really kind of amazing to be in this space where a lot of people of color don’t have the opportunity to as much so I kind of just like having conversations with people. Maybe they wouldn’t ask or they just don’t have any perspective of being a minority in a majority area so it’s been nice.”Jade Adams
