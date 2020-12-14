More curfew citations issued to Knox County bars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four more curfew citations were issued this past weekend to businesses in Knox County.

Knoxville Police said on Friday, Dec. 11, citations were issued to Billiards & Brews, Paul’s Oasis, and Just 1 More Bar and Grille on Kingston Pike.

Billiards & Brews was cited again on Saturday night, police said. The bar has been cited five times since the Knox County Board of Health mandate closing bars at 10 p.m. went into effect.

Paul’s Oasis has been cited four times now, while it is the first citation for the Just 1 More Bar and Grille.