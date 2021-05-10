More foster parents are needed for children, here’s how you can help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a growing need for more foster parents for children currently in the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) and officials are sharing how the pandemic has affected those increasing numbers.

According to Camelot Care Centers of Tennessee, there are more than 8,000 children in foster care and with pandemic restrictions somewhat lifting, they are offering online classes to help people become foster parents who otherwise would not be able to attend in-person courses.

The state is also offering virtual foster parent mini-conferences to focus on the three grand regions in Tennessee.

“For us, our primary goal is to make sure our children are safe, in a stable home environment,” Carren Broadnax, resource linkage coordinator with Tennessee DCS, said. “Many kids do not ask to be in the circumstances that they’re in.”

In Knox County, the need is seen by the numbers. Broadnax says currently in the greater Knoxville area, Tennessee DCS has 677 children who are in state custody ranging from less than 1 year old up to 18 years old.

“We are in need of foster care homes across the city of Knoxville and across the state of Tennessee as a whole,” Broadnax said.

May also marks Foster Care Awareness Month.

Parents who can foster children in Tennessee range from single or married parents; with or without children of their own; at least 21 years old. Requirements to be a foster parent include passing a background check, completing a training program called “TN-KEY (Knowledge Empowers You),” participate in a home study, provide five references and be in good financial and physical health.