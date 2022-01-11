KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is expanding COVID-19 testing to include all individuals seeking a test. Previously, testing was only offered for those who were uninsured with symptoms/exposure.

Starting Wednesday Jan. 12, free testing is available at the health department’s main location, 140 Dameron Avenue, for anyone who needs it. Tests will be performed from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on a walk-in basis. EDP Biotech will perform the testing.

KCHD warns that wait times may be long and lines could form outside the building due to high demand for tests. For other providers’ testing locations across Knox County, including those that take appointments, visit KCHD’s testing page.

“With such a high demand for COVID tests across our community, we are temporarily expanding our testing availability to provide another option for folks who are seeking a test,” said Co-Interim Senior Director and Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Parton. “Cases are continuing to increase across our community, and we know the demand for testing will rise as well. The best thing people can do is get vaccinated and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.”