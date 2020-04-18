More greenway for Sevierville

Breaking News
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Fentress County teen
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Department of Transportation approved another section of greenway for Sevierville.

The city telling us that the phase three greenway project helps connect people in the east side of town to the rest of the greenway system.

It’s an $850K project including a new bridge over Middle Creek, also connecting the Boys and Girls Club to the Municipa Complex.

Plans are being made for a ribbon cutting, hopefully in late May.

