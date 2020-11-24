More than 900 Christmas trees light up patient rooms at Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 900 tiny Christmas trees were delivered to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Monday night, carrying on a 10-year tradition of bringing joy and cheer to young patients.

The nonprofit, Tiny Trees unites volunteers every year to decorate and donate the festive trees.

The artificial trees are each 3 feet tall and decorated with fun themes, everything from superheroes, to butterflies and the Tennessee Vols. Each tree is decorated by volunteers and dropped off during a designated time.

The trees are then delivered to each patient’s room at the children’s hospital, lighting it up with holiday cheer plus, the trees get to be taken home by the patient when they’re released.

“There are so many people that have put so much thought and effort, and just to show some compassion for the families here at Children’s Hospital who are just going through a really difficult time,” Melissa France, Tiny Trees Founder, said. “A lot of them, some of them, have been here for weeks and months, going through different phases of care, that they have, and we just want to be able to offer them a little piece of Christmas in their room.”

Melissa France started up the Tiny Trees effort 10 years ago after her own daughter spent 67 nights at Children’s Hospital undergoing chemotherapy treatments. France wanted to show the love to families going through similar situations.

This year, the nonprofit is also trying to get five families whose children are undergoing cancer treatments sponsored for Christmas. “Financial hardship is very prevalent during this time and many families sacrifice quite a bit so that their child can have the treatment they need,” according to the group’s Facebook page.