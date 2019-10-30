Morgan County drug roundup leads to 51 arrests

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Wartburg Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office, and other local and federal agencies made 51 arrests Tuesday in a drug roundup across Morgan County.

The roundup was the result of undercover operations where suspects had sold drugs to law enforcement over the period of several months.

The WPD and MCSO investigation identified 52 suspects but not all were arrested Tuesday. The 51 arrested included some that were not on the 52-suspect list.

“Some of those were not on the list to be picked up,” the Wartburg Police said in a statement. “(They) just happened to be at the locations officers were sent to yesterday and other drugs or drug equipment was found.”

Officers are still working to locate the remaining suspects as part of the investigation.