Morgan County school officials reflect on impact made by Coalfield football coach Keith Henry

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Coalfield community is remembering the life of a beloved teacher, coach and community member this weekend.

According to Coalfield High School’s athletic director Shawn Basler, Yellow Jackets’ head football coach Keith Henry passed away Saturday morning.

Head Coach Keith Henry

Henry served in the post for more than a decade and was a pillar in the community, both on the field and off.

Coalfield High School Principal Matt Murphy issued a statement on the passing of the beloved teacher, coach and community member on Sunday.

Coach Henry has had a huge impact not only taking over for legendary Coach Gary Kreis but also taking our team to semi final games as well as a State Championship. He will be missed by staff members, current and former students and players. In addition, he will be missed by myself as our Assistant Principal and more than anything, my close friend. No one will ever know the impact Coach Henry, his brother Jared, AD Shawn Basler and these coaches have on not only our young men in football but in life in general. Coach Henry has coached two of my boys and I was hoping our youngest would be coached by him as well. While this has been really hard, I trust that God will give us comfort in this very difficult time.

Morgan County Director of Schools David Treece also shared fond memories of Henry, saying he made an impact on his students, no matter the venue.

“He wanted his players and his students to be good people and to execute and finish the job they started,” Treece said. “He expected excellence out of the kids and it showed in his football program… We were neighbors, our children are growing up together. For me, it is truly personal. He was a great friend and he was a class act.”