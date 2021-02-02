Morgan County woman sentenced to 10 years for vehicular homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Morgan County woman pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication more than a year after a deadly crash.

We told you when the crash happened on airport road back in november 2018. A Ninth District Attorney’s Office investigation determined Amber Manis swerved into oncoming traffic on Airport Road in November 2018, hitting another vehicle head on.

Joseph Jones was killed instantly in the crash. Jones’ passenger, his 11-month-old niece, survived.

Manis has been sentenced to 10-years behind bars and her driver’s license will be suspended for another 10 years.