Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now down to 89

Morristown Police: Pedestrian struck and killed by a train Saturday morning

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown Police Department reports that a pedestrian was struck and killed this morning by a train in Morristown.

MPD says the pedestrian was walking along the tracks and was struck.

At this time this is still a developing story, no other information is available.

We will update you as we learn more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter