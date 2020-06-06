MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown Police Department reports that a pedestrian was struck and killed this morning by a train in Morristown.
MPD says the pedestrian was walking along the tracks and was struck.
At this time this is still a developing story, no other information is available.
We will update you as we learn more.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal strengthening as it moves toward Louisiana
- Morristown Police: Pedestrian struck and killed by a train Saturday morning
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now down to 89
- Officer saves choking child while on lunch break at Olive Garden
- Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road