Morristown Police searching for 8-year-old missing boy

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police are asking the public’s help searching for an 8-year-old boy that went missing Sunday night.

Police said Zachariah Soto-Ramierz was last seen at Civic Park. His family told police the 8-year-old took off running toward Main Street around 6 p.m.

Soto-Ramierz was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jean shorts and no shoes. Zachariah is a Hispanic male, 4 feet and 6 inches tall, and weighs 50 to 60 pounds with orange colored hair that is naturally brown.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

