KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- At Friday afternoon's Rose Garden briefing, Seema Verma said her agency CMS, which runs Medicare and Medicaid, will be issuing guidance directing nursing homes to temporarily restrict all visitors and non-essential personnel. There would be a few exceptions, including end-of-life situations.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke to a Knoxville assisted living facility already taking precautions in the face of the coronavirus.