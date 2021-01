MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Federico Vega Olvera, 16, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25 in north Morristown. He is stands 5’ 3” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to police.

He may be wearing a red hoodie and face mask and riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with information concerning Olvera’s whereabouts is asked to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.