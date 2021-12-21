MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Jaydin Phipps.

The 17-year-old was last seen near the Alpha area McDonald’s. He is 5’ 11” tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has red hair.





Anyone with information concerning Phipps’ whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Det. Josh Akard by phone at 423-317-1625 or email jakard@mymorristown.com.

