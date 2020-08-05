Morristown Police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing 35-year-old woman, Jessica Dawn Williams.

MPD says her family has not been able to make contact with her and is concerned about her well-being.

The family says that they haven’t had contact with her since November of 2019.

Williams is a white female, 5’0″ tall with brown hair, she also has two star tattoos on her upper chest.

“Jessica is not wanted for a crime; police and her family just want to confirm that she is safe. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. Detective Lieutenant Vicki Arnold may also be reached between 8 am-4 pm at 423-585-2734 or by email varnold@mymorristown.com.” Morristown Police Department

