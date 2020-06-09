Morristown Police seeks help to identify armed robber

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday afternoon at East End Pharmacy near Russellville.

MPD says just before 2:30 p.m. a white male in his mid-20s to early-30s, standing around 5’7″ to 5’9″, weighing around 250 lbs. robbed the pharmacy on East Andrew Johnson Highway and fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima believed to be a 2016-2018 model.

(MPD)

The suspect was wearing dark cargo-style pants, a light colored long-sleeved pullover and a tan boonie-style hat.

He also had a silver handgun which he pointed at the pharmacy technician’s head as he demanded pills. The suspect reportedly may have been to other area pharmacies prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833. Do not attempt to approach this individual as he may still be armed. MPD

LATEST STORIES: