Morristown Police seeks person of interest in May death investigation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is seeking information on a person of interest in a death investigation from earlier this year.
The individual is the last known person to see a man who was found dead on May 18 at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
MPD says that the photos they shared were from the hotel cameras on that day and a stock photo (above) of the type of hat that the person of interest was believed to be wearing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.
