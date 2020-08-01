Morristown Police shot and killed a man after finding a woman dead in a car Friday night

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday night, officers with Morristown Police Department shot and killed a man after finding a woman dead in a car from apparent wounds to the neck.

Officers were dispatched to a reported knife attack at the apartments on Chestnut Avenue in North Morristown around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim deceased in a car in the parking lot from apparent wounds to her neck.

Officers were then confronted by a male coming from an apartment who pointed a handgun at them and began making threats towards them.

The subject ignored the officers’ orders to put down the gun, and officers fired their weapons, striking and killing the man.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations will conduct an independent inquiry in to the incident.

We will update you as we learn more.

