Morristown Police: Wife in custody after shooting her husband near Food City on East Morris Blvd.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown Police Department reports that they’re investigating a shooting that occurred near the Food City Gas n Go on Liberty Hill Road, they do have one suspect in custody.
The call came in around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday and officers responded to the scene.
MPD says that the suspect followed her husband in a separate car to the Gas n Go.
He parked his car near the gas pump and exited his vehicle, the wife then pulled up next to him, exited her vehicle with a handgun and shot her husband in the hip.
There are no other details available at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more.
