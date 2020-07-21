Mother charged in child’s death appears in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a five-year-old killed in Knox County appeared in court virtually Tuesday for an arraignment.

Earlier this month, Robin Howington was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony murder, child neglect and false reporting.

This is a story we’ve been following since September 2019. Howington was arrested after her daughter was shot and killed in their Fountain City home.

Court documents show Howington changed her story several times when speaking with investigators and attempted to hide or destroy evidence.

Howington’s status hearing has been set for Monday, Sept. 28, we’ll keep you updated.

