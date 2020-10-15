Mother, father charged with kidnapping after AMBER Alert issued

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A mother and father are facing charges after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday night.

Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson says Trista Jones and Jason Simon are both charged with kidnapping.

Authorities say another person may be charged with harboring and false information.

This comes after TBI issued an AMBER Alert for 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones from Erwin.

Shortly after the AMBER Alert was issued, TBI announced that both children had been found safe. They were located inside Erwin limits, according to Tilson.

Tilson says the parents have a history with the police and Department of Children’s Services. He says custody of the children had been awarded to the state during a custody hearing earlier Wednesday.