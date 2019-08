KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Knoxville law enforcement agencies responding to a motorcycle versus truck accident on Hall of Fame and 4th Ave just before 3 p.m.

Our crew is on the scene and is reporting that the bike is wedged under the trailer that is attached to the truck.

The rider of the motorcycle has been transported to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update you as we do.