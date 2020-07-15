Mouths of dog and her puppies glued shut, while owner was hospitalized

Top Stories

SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WATE) – A mother dog and her puppies are now back home after their mouths were glued shut.

The Senior Dog Lodge and Animal Rescue in Sunbright says the pets were discovered with their mouths glued shut in the Petros community on July 4.

This happened while their owner was in the hospital.

We’re told this was all a scary experience for the puppies, but the glue was removed.

