Multi-vehicle crash resulting in Newfound Gap Road closing for several hours

GATLINBURG, Tenn (WATE) Great Smoky national Park officials announcing that Newfound Gap Road is temporarily closed from Sugarlands Visitor Center to Smokemont Campground to all incoming traffic.

Park rangers closed the roadway at approximately 5 p.m. after responding to a multi-vehicle accident three miles south of Newfound Gap.

At least two injured, and were taken to nearby hospitals by helicopter and ambulance.

The road will be closed for several hours and the park will tweet out when the road is reopened at SmokiesRoadsNPS. No additional information at this time.

