KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police chase on Tuesday involving sheriff’s deputies from multiple counties ended in Knox County with a truck wrecked and one man in custody.

Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye said male subject left the Fort Loudon Medical Center emergency room after being admitted for an evaluation on Monday afternoon and stole a vehicle from a Lenoir City Walmart.

Frye said the subject was pursued by police in the stolen vehicle but they were unsuccessful in locating the subject and the vehicle.

The subject reportedly returned to Lenoir City late Monday and abandoned the stolen car before police say he stole a second vehicle, a white Ford F-150.

According to Frye, Blount County Sheriff’s Office located the subject and stolen vehicle around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Blount County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued which eventually entered Loudon County.

The pursuit involving deputies from Blount and Loudon counties continued into Knox County, where the truck wrecked and the driver was taken into custody, LCSO said. Frye added that pursuit ended at Kingston Pike and Smith Road.

Frye said the investigation remains ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the subject or charges at this time.

