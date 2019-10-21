Multiple agencies serving warrants at Knoxville apartment

Law enforcement officials issue warrants at The Everly apartment complex Monday on Morrell Road in West Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were serving warrants at an apartment complex on Monday evening.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were working in a joint effort to serve felony warrants at The Everly, 519 Morrell Road, according to a TBI official. SWAT was also on the scene around 6 p.m.

Officials are still on the scene.

WATE 6 On Your Side staff at the scene said multiple people were detained in front of an apartment building.

This is a developing story and we will give you more information as it becomes available.