Multiple East Tennessee first responders on scene of a possible drowning at Anderson County Park

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Anderson County Sheriff’s reports they, along with multiple other agencies, are on the scene of a possible drowning at Anderson County park.

The call came in around 6:41 p.m. and is still active at the time of this posting.

We will update you as we learn more.

Agencies on scene are Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Rescue Squad, Campbell County Rescue, Knox County Dive Team, Clinton Police Department, TWRA,

and the Andersonville VFD.

