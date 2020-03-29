Multiple fire departments working church fire in Morristown Sunday morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County dispatch confirms multiple fire departments are working a church fire on Sulphur Springs Road Sunday morning.
The call came in around 7 a.m. about a fire at Roe Junction Baptist Church, crews are still on scene at this time.
Dena Bolling of Morristown captured some video of the fire:
