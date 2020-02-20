Multiple wage complaints sent to TN Dept. of Labor from employees at Jellico Medical Center

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) – The Labor Standards Unit with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development receiving multiple individual wage complaints against Jellico Medical Center which is owned by Rennova Health on Tuesday.

The Labor Standards Unit saying that as long as Jellico Medical Center continues to operate in the state of Tennessee, they will process all valid wage claims against the company.

They’re also saying that wage complaints are not available for public review until a full investigation is completed.

