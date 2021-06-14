Multivehicle wreck closes Maynardville Highway, 3 sent to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on Maynardville Highway southbound has sent three people to the hospital. According to Rural Metro Fire, the crash occurred Monday evening near Majors Road in northern Knox County.

The roadway is expected to be closed until about 7:30 p.m. or so. The northbound lane has been reduced to one lane while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates the scene. No information on conditions of the three involved in the crash that were sent to the hospital has been given.