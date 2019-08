KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new mural in Downtown Knoxville was officially dedicated Tuesday.

The three-story work of art was unveiled on the east side of Market Square.

It’s 300 feet long and runs the alley between Wall and Union avenues.

The mural was designed and created by artist Addison Karl and his local team.

We’re told this mural is the largest piece of public art ever commissioned by the city’s public art committee.